Meet the RYOT Utility Tool V2. When poking, scraping, tamping, cutting, or even popping the cap off your favorite beverage, having the right tool for the job makes all the difference. Sleek stainless steel construction, the RYOT Utility Tool V2 is guaranteed to provide its owner a long useful life. Pairs well with a RYOT Safe Case and a Stand Up Spoon. Specs -3.25 inches (L) x 1 inches (W) x 1 inches (H) -82.5mm (L) x 25mm (H) x 25mm (W) -140g / 5oz Features -Stainless Steel Tools and Liner -Aluminum Textured Grip -Bottle Opener -Dual Edge Utility Blade -Poker -Contour Bowl Scraper -Tamper -Patents Pending