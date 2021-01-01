 Loading…

RYOT® Olive Roller Wallet™

by RYOT®

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

RYOT® Carbon Series Roller Wallet™ in Olive The ALL NEW pocket-friendly RYOT® Roller Wallet™ utilizes our Smell Safe® odor protection and a patent-pending easy load tray design and storage compartment to make rolling as easy as 4-2-0. Pack and Protect with RYOT®. The SmellSafe® Carbon Series™ incorporates extensive carbon fiber padding that both neutralizes and traps odors in its pores while our coated weather-proof fabric and moisture seal zipper provide a true physical barrier to keep odors in and the weather out. To re-activate the Carbon lining filters, simply put in the dryer for 5 minutes. Dimensions: 5” x 2.5” x .5”

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.

