RYOT® PackRatz™ Medium Carbon Series™ with SmellSafe® and Lockable Technology in Tan The NEW and IMPROVED PackRatz™ Medium pillow case design is perfect for storing hand-sized glass, vapes and related accessories. RYOT® SmellSafe® Carbon Series™ locks in odors for discrete storage and transport. Durable exterior weatherproof canvas fabric. Pack and Protect with RYOT®. The SmellSafe® Carbon Series™ incorporates extensive carbon fibre padding that both neutralizes and traps odors in its pores while our coated weather-proof fabric and moisture seal zipper provide a true physical barrier to keep odors in and the weather out. To re-activate the Carbon lining filters, simply put in the dryer for 5 minutes. Fresh Pod included Lockable zipper (Lock not included) Dimensions: 7”x 5”