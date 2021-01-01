RYOT® Slym Case™ Carbon Series™ with SmellSafe® and Lockable Technology in Black
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
RYOT® Slym Case™ Carbon Series™ with SmellSafe® and Lockable Technology in Black The ALL NEW Slym Case™ with X-Strap™ technology makes carrying your essential portables and accessories a breeze. RYOT® SmellSafe™ Carbon Series™ locks in odors. Durable exterior weatherproof canvas fabric. Pack and Protect with RYOT®. The SmellSafe® Carbon Series™ incorporates extensive carbon fiber padding that both neutralizes and traps odors in its pores while our coated weather-proof fabric and moisture seal zipper provide a true physical barrier to keep odors in and the weather out. To re-activate the Carbon lining filters, simply put in the dryer for 5 minutes. Fresh Pod included Lockable zipper (Lock not included) Dimensions: 6”x 3”x 1.25”
RYOT®
