RYOT® Slym Case™ with SmellSafe® Technology in Classic Camo

by RYOT®

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

RYOT® Slym Case™ with SmellSafe® Technology in Classic Camo The ALL NEW Slym Case™ with X-Strap™ technology makes carrying your essential portables and accessories a breeze. RYOT® SmellSafe™ Carbon Series™ locks in odors. Durable exterior weatherproof canvas fabric. Pack and Protect with RYOT®. The SmellSafe® Carbon Series™ incorporates extensive carbon fiber padding that both neutralizes and traps odors in its pores while our coated weather-proof fabric and moisture seal zipper provide a true physical barrier to keep odors in and the weather out. To re-activate the carbon lining filters, simply put in the dryer for 5 minutes. Dimensions: 6”x 3”x 1.25” FEATURES: RYOT® odor absorption SmellSafe™ carbon integrated technology Locking zipper (Lock not included) Exclusive X-Strap technology Removable RYOT® Fresh Pod included Rugged weather resistant hardshell Antimicrobial microfiber exterior

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.

