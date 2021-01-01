About this product

The RYOT® SmellSafe® Hardshell Krypto-Kit™ in Olive Our first invention, released in 2000, and still the most popular pocketable system ever designed for glass bats and small vapes. Its elastic loops and rigid shell make it the perfect option to tote your gear no matter the terrain! RYOT® SmellSafe® - is an activated carbon absorption technology where microscopic charcoal particles are fused together to create an odor protective barrier, blocking unwanted odors from escaping. Combined with our SmellSafe® moisture seal zipper, RYOT® Pack and Protect™ has you ready to roll! FEATURES: RYOT® SmellSafe® Technology Lockable zipper for added security option (Lock not included) Odor absorption Antimicrobial microfibers Wallet-like panels to store cash, cards, or papers Removable, hi-tech freshness pod Elastic storage loop to secure your taster bat Stretch gusseted pocket - perfect for any lighter Includes Poker US Patent # 6789665 Dimensions: 4.75" L x 2.75" W x 1.5" H Patent # 6789665