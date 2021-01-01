 Loading…

  5. RYOT® Wooden Taster Box in Rosewood with Matching Taster

RYOT® Wooden Taster Box in Rosewood with Matching Taster

by RYOT®

RYOT® Wooden Taster Box in Rosewood with Matching Taster Available in an array of high quality woods, the RYOT® Taster Box's patented magnetic poker and lid have been combined with a unique pistol grip to create a taster box like none other. Simply toss it into your pocket with a lighter and you're set for the day! Taster® is used under license. FEATURES: Available in Short (2") and Large (3") sizes Durable solid wood and high quality workmanship Magnetic internal poker storage Storage for smoking blends Unique pistol grip design Fits all standard taster bats Matching Taster Bat included Patent # 7717259 Dimensions: 4.25" L x 2" W x .625" Thick

Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.

