4/20 Rockstar Pre-rolls
by San Rafael '71Write a review
About this product
Get ready to blaze into 420 with our limited-edition pre-roll! 4/20 Rockstar pre-rolls are expertly rolled, smooth-burning pre-rolls and come packed with finely milled whole bud from high-THC indica flower. This strain provides a woody aroma with notes of earth and pine that comes from its limonene, myrcene, and linalool terpenes. Each pack contains three, 0.5g pre-rolls with a potency that ranges between 200 - 260 mg/g (20 - 26%) THC and 0 - 10 mg/g (0 - 1%) CBD.
About this brand
San Rafael '71
About this strain
Rockstar
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Rockstar is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Rockbud and Sensi Star. This strain produces powerful mind and body effects that are euphoric and sedating. Rockstar smells like sweet grapes with undertones of spice. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with headaches, pain and sleep disorders. Growers say Rockstar grows best outdoors.
