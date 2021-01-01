About this product

Get in the groove to move with Delahaze, the funkadelic and skunkadelic, high-THC sativa. This strain has a brilliant mango aroma on the nose and even tastes like the tropical fruit when inhaled. You can thank those terpinolene, myrcene, and pinene terpenes later. We like these things, so we don’t mess with them – that’s why our vapes are made with 100% cannabis-derived terpenes and CO2-extracted, full-spectrum resin without any external fillers, dilutive agents, or additives. It’s just good grass vaporized into a great gas. As the industry standard vape, the 510 vape cartridge is the perfect THC delivery gadget for the frequent toker. Replaceable and cross-compatible, these vapes are compact, versatile, and offer a whole lot of possibilities. Each cartridge contains 500 mg (net wt.) of terpene-rich, cannabis-derived resin. That equals about 150 hits a cartridge, depending on the partaker. Food-grade ceramic and solder-free, stainless-steel components ensure no leaching, so you can taste the cannabis, not the cartridge. Enjoy your pot with no smoke, no mess, and no problems.