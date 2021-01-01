Delahaze 510 Vape Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Get in the groove to move with Delahaze, the funkadelic and skunkadelic, high-THC sativa. This strain has a brilliant mango aroma on the nose and even tastes like the tropical fruit when inhaled. You can thank those terpinolene, myrcene, and pinene terpenes later. We like these things, so we don’t mess with them – that’s why our vapes are made with 100% cannabis-derived terpenes and CO2-extracted, full-spectrum resin without any external fillers, dilutive agents, or additives. It’s just good grass vaporized into a great gas. As the industry standard vape, the 510 vape cartridge is the perfect THC delivery gadget for the frequent toker. Replaceable and cross-compatible, these vapes are compact, versatile, and offer a whole lot of possibilities. Each cartridge contains 500 mg (net wt.) of terpene-rich, cannabis-derived resin. That equals about 150 hits a cartridge, depending on the partaker. Food-grade ceramic and solder-free, stainless-steel components ensure no leaching, so you can taste the cannabis, not the cartridge. Enjoy your pot with no smoke, no mess, and no problems.
About this brand
San Rafael '71
About this strain
DelaHaze
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
DelaHaze by Paradise Seeds is a 70% sativa strain bred from Mango Haze and California Lemon Skunk genetics. To the delight of commercial growers, DelaHaze has the energetic effect profile of a Haze sativa while still offering sizeable yields and a moderate flowering time. Mango and citrus notes express themselves loudly and bring a sweet overtone to the strain's earthy, spicy aroma. Staying true to its Haze genetics, this sativa delivers uplifting cerebral energy that fuels creativity, focus, and happiness, and then tapers into calm relaxation in time.
