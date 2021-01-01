Delahaze Live Resin 1g
Get in the groove to move with San Rafael ’71 Delahaze Live Resin. The brilliant mango aroma and tropical fruit flavours of the popular sativa are intensified in this ready-to-dab concentrate that packs a powerful punch. Made by flash-freezing our fresh high-THC flower, we then extract all the active parts from the bud while maintaining the strain’s distinct terp profile. The resulting resin is strong and sticky, rich in THC and super flavourful thanks to its mix of terpinolene, myrcene, and pinene. Sold by the gram and containing 70% (700 mg/g) THC and <0.5% (<5 mg/g) CBD, Delahaze Live Resin is best consumed by dabbing, a method that involves dropping a small amount of resin on a hot surface and allowing it to vaporize before inhaling.
San Rafael '71
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Limonene
DelaHaze by Paradise Seeds is a 70% sativa strain bred from Mango Haze and California Lemon Skunk genetics. To the delight of commercial growers, DelaHaze has the energetic effect profile of a Haze sativa while still offering sizeable yields and a moderate flowering time. Mango and citrus notes express themselves loudly and bring a sweet overtone to the strain's earthy, spicy aroma. Staying true to its Haze genetics, this sativa delivers uplifting cerebral energy that fuels creativity, focus, and happiness, and then tapers into calm relaxation in time.
