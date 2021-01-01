Delahaze Pre-Rolls
by San Rafael '71Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Fast forward straight to the good part with ready-to-blaze Delahaze Pre-rolls. Expertly rolled, smooth-burning, and 100% hassle-free, these pre-rolls are packed with finely milled whole bud from our high-THC sativa strain. This strain is rich in terpenes like terpinolene, myrcene and pinene which contributes to its scent reminiscent of mango and other tropical fruits. Each pack contains three, 0.5g pre-rolls with a potency that ranges between 180 – 240 mg/g (18 - 24%) THC and <0.7mg/g (<0.07%) CBD.
About this brand
San Rafael '71
About this strain
DelaHaze
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
DelaHaze by Paradise Seeds is a 70% sativa strain bred from Mango Haze and California Lemon Skunk genetics. To the delight of commercial growers, DelaHaze has the energetic effect profile of a Haze sativa while still offering sizeable yields and a moderate flowering time. Mango and citrus notes express themselves loudly and bring a sweet overtone to the strain's earthy, spicy aroma. Staying true to its Haze genetics, this sativa delivers uplifting cerebral energy that fuels creativity, focus, and happiness, and then tapers into calm relaxation in time.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.