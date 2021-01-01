 Loading…

Driftwood Diesel

by San Rafael '71

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Driftwood Diesel is just nature’s funky way of saying PU! A mash-up of premium GMO and Fuel strains, this comically stinky strain delights and offends the senses all the same with a far-out scent of gas and chem, with a sour taste-- with extra skunky, nutty and earthy undertones from Limonene, Caryophyllene and Myrcene. Driftwood Diesel crushes any smell test with flying odours -- and scores big on power with 21% THC. Marvel at the gorgeous dark purply and green buds covered inside and out with shiny trichomes that leaves your fingers sticky and icky. With its garbage but good aroma, Driftwood Diesel is the stanky dank you’ve been looking for. Sniff some out today! All of our premium strains are hang dried, hand finished and hand bottled, so you only get the biggest, frostiest and stickiest buds. Every jar includes a humidity pack to help keep your buds fresher for longer.

San Rafael '71 is for those who want to skip the bull$&^%. Generally higher in THC, it's for those who already know what quality cannabis tastes, smells and feels like. We can't say much about ourselves, but if you know your stuff, you'll know us soon enough.

