 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemon Rocket

Lemon Rocket

by San Rafael '71

Write a review
San Rafael '71 Cannabis Flower Lemon Rocket

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Houston, we have lift-off! Meet our Lemon Rocket, a brand-new proprietary strain bred from premium Fuel and Cake genetics. With a righteous 20%+ THC, it’s time to blast off with this gassy heavy hitter. Reeking of straight fuel with hints of lemony zing, Lemon Rocket is an especially terp-rich strain made with primo THC power. Love that big jar appeal? Dig on Lemon Rocket’s BIG, bright-green buds coated in sparkling trichomes. Strap in, blaze up and chill out. So long, Earth… We’ll catch you on the flip side. Sincerely, your groovy mission control. All of our premium strains are hang dried, hand finished and hand bottled, so you only get the biggest, frostiest and stickiest buds. Every jar includes a humidity pack to help keep your buds fresher for longer.

About this brand

San Rafael '71 Logo
San Rafael '71 is for those who want to skip the bull$&^%. Generally higher in THC, it's for those who already know what quality cannabis tastes, smells and feels like. We can't say much about ourselves, but if you know your stuff, you'll know us soon enough.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review