  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pink Kush 510 Vape Cartridge

Pink Kush 510 Vape Cartridge

by San Rafael '71

About this product

Cancel your plans, and chill like a champ, this Indica strain with terpenes reflecting pine and lemon is your smoke free alternative to a Canadian favourite. Replaceable, rechargeable and cross compatible. The industry standard 510 Vape Cartridge is the perfect THC delivery gadget for the frequent toker.

About this strain

Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.

About this brand

San Rafael '71 is for those who want to skip the bull$&^%. Generally higher in THC, it's for those who already know what quality cannabis tastes, smells and feels like. We can't say much about ourselves, but if you know your stuff, you'll know us soon enough.