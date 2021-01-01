Pink Kush Live Resin
About this product
San Rafael ‘71 Pink Kush Live Resin condenses all the things you love about this award-winning*, legendary indica into a strong and sticky resin that generates a powerful high. We start by flash freezing our high-THC flower, then concentrate all the active and most flavourful parts of the bud before tossing the rest. This very chill extraction method maintains the strain’s terpene profile, a blend of limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool which is responsible for its distinct lemon, spice, and lavender scent. Sold by the gram and containing 70% (700 mg/g) THC and <0.5% (<5 mg/g) CBD, Pink Kush Live Resin is best consumed by dabbing, a method that involves dropping a small amount of resin on a hot surface and allowing it to vaporize before inhaling. *Top indica flower at the 2019 Canadian Cannabis Awards
About this brand
San Rafael '71
About this strain
Pink Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.
