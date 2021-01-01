Pink Kush Pre-rolls
About this product
High rollers need not apply because this Pink Kush is already pre-rolled! Our ultra-convenient, smooth-burning pre-rolls come packed with finely milled whole bud from high-THC indica flower. Traditionally, this strain is derived from the world famous OG Kush, a popular West Coast cannabis strain. This strain is known for its fresh lemony aroma with notes of spice and lavender that come from its limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool terpenes. Each pack contains three, 0.5g pre-rolls with a potency that ranges between 160 - 220 mg/g (16 - 22%) THC and <0.7 mg/g (<0.07%) CBD.
About this brand
San Rafael '71
About this strain
Pink Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.
