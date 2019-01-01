 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by San Rafael '71

San Rafael '71 Edibles Capsules Pink Kush Softgels - 30 caps

About this product

The Pink Kush Softgels from San Rafael '71 contain 5-9 mg of THC with no CBD. Available in 30-capsule bottles. The oil in Pink Kush Softgels is extracted using CO2-extraction technology. The indoor-grown indica strain used in the oil has a myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, and limonene terpene mix, which is combined with sunflower oil. It's available in 30-capsule bottles and each capsule contains 5-9 mg of THC with no CBD.

About this brand

San Rafael '71 is for those who want to skip the bull$&^%. Generally higher in THC, it's for those who already know what quality cannabis tastes, smells and feels like. We can't say much about ourselves, but if you know your stuff, you'll know us soon enough.