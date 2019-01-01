 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Tangerine Dream Disposable Vape Pen

by San Rafael '71

About this product

Whether you’re solving the world’s problems or just organizing your closet, this Sativa strain with traces of citrus is the perfect pot for a new portable format. Our disposable vape pens are ideal for a trial run at a concert or weekend away. Think of it as buying the single before you invest in the whole album.

About this strain

Tangerine Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

A strain for connoisseurs, the award-winning Tangerine Dream from the illustrious Barney’s Farm is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Its ability to knock out pain while increasing energy is what makes this strain so special. While too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.

About this brand

San Rafael '71 is for those who want to skip the bull$&^%. Generally higher in THC, it's for those who already know what quality cannabis tastes, smells and feels like. We can't say much about ourselves, but if you know your stuff, you'll know us soon enough.