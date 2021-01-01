Tangerine Dream Pre-Rolls
Have you been Tangerine Dreaming of perfectly rolled, smooth-burning joints? These pre-rolls are packed with finely milled whole bud. This mid-potency THC sativa is down for whatever the day brings on. It’s known for its unique fruity citrus aroma which comes from its terpene profile that includes a blend of myrcene, alpha-pinene, caryophyllene, beta-pinene, and linalool. Each pack contains three, 0.5g pre-rolls with a potency that ranges between 110 – 190 mg/g (11 - 19%) THC and 0 – 1 mg/g (0 – 0.1%) CBD.
San Rafael '71
Tangerine Dream
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
Tangerine Dream is a sativa-leaning strain with effects that may reduce pain and increase energy. Tangerine Dream (from the illustrious Barney’s Farm) is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Consuming too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, as this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.
