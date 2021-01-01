 Loading…

Hybrid

Tangerine Dream Pre-Rolls

by San Rafael '71

About this product

Have you been Tangerine Dreaming of perfectly rolled, smooth-burning joints? These pre-rolls are packed with finely milled whole bud. This mid-potency THC sativa is down for whatever the day brings on. It’s known for its unique fruity citrus aroma which comes from its terpene profile that includes a blend of myrcene, alpha-pinene, caryophyllene, beta-pinene, and linalool. Each pack contains three, 0.5g pre-rolls with a potency that ranges between 110 – 190 mg/g (11 - 19%) THC and 0 – 1 mg/g (0 – 0.1%) CBD.

About this brand

San Rafael '71 is for those who want to skip the bull$&^%. Generally higher in THC, it's for those who already know what quality cannabis tastes, smells and feels like. We can't say much about ourselves, but if you know your stuff, you'll know us soon enough.

About this strain

Tangerine Dream

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Terpinolene

Tangerine Dream is a sativa-leaning strain with effects that may reduce pain and increase energy. Tangerine Dream (from the illustrious Barney’s Farm) is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Consuming too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, as this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.

