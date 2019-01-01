About this product
Saturday Afternoon’s Blue Dream is a potent sativa-dominant strain that’s a cross between legendary strains ‘Blueberry’ and ‘Haze’. This highly popular West Coast product smells of fresh blueberries and pine while delivering a pleasant sweet taste to boot. It is not considered dreamy just because of its taste and smell, but also because of the reported cerebral and buzzy effects. Consumers report Blue Dream as full-bodied, mostly from its Blueberry lineage, and instant and plentiful thanks to the Haze portion of the strain. Saturday Afternoon’s Blue Dream, available in a 1g pre roll, is a go-to strain for many novice and experienced consumers that are after a relaxing, thought-provoking, stress-free experience. Many consider it a personal favourite due to its versatility and flavour and see it as a staple in the world of contemporary cannabis. Cannabinoid content: CBD - <1%, THC – 17 – 20% Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene, Pinene, Linalool
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.