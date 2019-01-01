 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Saturday Afternoon Blue Dream

Saturday Afternoon Blue Dream

by Saturday

Write a review
Saturday Cannabis Flower Saturday Afternoon Blue Dream

About this product

Saturday Afternoon’s Blue Dream is a potent sativa-dominant strain that’s a cross between legendary strains ‘Blueberry’ and ‘Haze’. This highly popular West Coast product smells of fresh blueberries and pine while delivering a pleasant sweet taste to boot. It is not considered dreamy just because of its taste and smell, but also because of the reported cerebral and buzzy effects. Consumers report Blue Dream as full-bodied, mostly from its Blueberry lineage, and instant and plentiful thanks to the Haze portion of the strain. Saturday Afternoon’s Blue Dream, available in a 1g pre roll, is a go-to strain for many novice and experienced consumers that are after a relaxing, thought-provoking, stress-free experience. Many consider it a personal favourite due to its versatility and flavour and see it as a staple in the world of contemporary cannabis. Cannabinoid content: CBD - <1%, THC – 17 – 20% Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene, Pinene, Linalool

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Saturday Logo
So, why name a cannabis company Saturday? It's simple. Because Saturday is about making time for you. And we all need more of it. Because right now Saturday is only available once a week. It's way too brief a moment of freedom from the grind. And because Saturday means different things to different people, we offer a range of cannabis and oils. Which one you choose will all depend on how you want to feel, and what you want to do. #SaturdayNow