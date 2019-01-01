 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Saturday Morning

by Saturday

This has been known to be an uplifting cross of super silver haze, Neville's haze, and a rich CBD blend to provide a potentially relaxing sense of calm. The rich aroma of pine, mint and spice elevate this enriched blend.

Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

So, why name a cannabis company Saturday? It's simple. Because Saturday is about making time for you. And we all need more of it. Because right now Saturday is only available once a week. It's way too brief a moment of freedom from the grind. And because Saturday means different things to different people, we offer a range of cannabis and oils. Which one you choose will all depend on how you want to feel, and what you want to do. #SaturdayNow