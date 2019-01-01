About this product
This has been known to be an uplifting cross of super silver haze, Neville's haze, and a rich CBD blend to provide a potentially relaxing sense of calm. The rich aroma of pine, mint and spice elevate this enriched blend.
About this strain
Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.