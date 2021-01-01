 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Saturday Night 1g Pre Roll Joint
Sativa

Saturday Night 1g Pre Roll Joint

by Saturday

Leave the week behind, it’s finally Saturday. Our Saturday Night 1g pre-rolls are packed with sativa-dominant hybrid Ghost Train Haze. Available in a 1g pre-rolled joint, Saturday Night offers high THC potency potential, ideal for the experienced connoisseur. These dense buds are deep green with purple hue and have a pungent spicy aroma. The hazy scent comes from terpenes like terpinene and caryophyllene, creating a robust experience. Grown in Ontario, our flower is harvested with care and hand-trimmed to preserve the plant’s unique fragrance and delicate trichomes. Saturday only happens once a week, let us do the work for you. Our Saturday Night pre-rolls are a fully finished product; we have milled, rolled, packed and sealed the joint for you. Saturday Night's Ghost Train Haze pre-rolls are ready for the weekend - are you?

So, why name a cannabis company Saturday? It's simple. Because Saturday is about making time for you. And we all need more of it. Because right now Saturday is only available once a week. It's way too brief a moment of freedom from the grind. And because Saturday means different things to different people, we offer a range of cannabis and oils. Which one you choose will all depend on how you want to feel, and what you want to do. #SaturdayNow

Ghost Train Haze

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.

