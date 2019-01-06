CannaAdvisor on January 6th, 2019

i tried this in a preroll from the 5 pack they came out with (this strain is also known as cold creek kush) and man let me tell you i am not a low tolerance person but like 4 puffs in and i was STONED!! its definitely a high that continues to build and doesnt peak early on, equally head and body high but also doesnt make you outright clear your fridge with munchies which is great for my grocery bill ( snacking on it is a whole other experience though as it does tend to make you hyper aware of textures). this actually made me depressed right off the bat which was super weird but that didnt last very long before it turned super focused and then mellowed to very relaxing (almost to the point of couch lock). i think the reason it got me sad at all is just due to the movie i was watching at the time honestly so id say be careful of your head space before you light up