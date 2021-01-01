 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sour Pineapple 1g 510 Cart

Sour Pineapple 1g 510 Cart

by Saturday

Write a review
Saturday Concentrates Cartridges Sour Pineapple 1g 510 Cart

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Saturday only happens once a week, celebrate in style with our new 510 cartridge Sour Pineapple. This sativa-dominant hybrid is inspired by OG cultivar Pineapple, with a sweet and fruity aroma. Reminiscent of pineapple cream soda, Saturday’s Pineapple distillate is packed full of terpenes including limonene, linalool, alpha-pinene, myrcene, and beta-caryophyllene. With its very strong THC potency potential, Saturday’s 510 carts are here for the weekend. Saturday 510 cartridges are attractively priced without sacrificing potency or quality. We offer flavour focused vape cartridges that have high THC potency potential, ideal for the experienced connoisseur. Made with cannabis biomass and perfectly curated flavour profiles, our extracts offer reliable outcomes without the work. Leave the week behind, it’s finally Saturday.

About this brand

Saturday Logo
So, why name a cannabis company Saturday? It's simple. Because Saturday is about making time for you. And we all need more of it. Because right now Saturday is only available once a week. It's way too brief a moment of freedom from the grind. And because Saturday means different things to different people, we offer a range of cannabis and oils. Which one you choose will all depend on how you want to feel, and what you want to do. #SaturdayNow

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review