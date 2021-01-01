 Loading…

Hybrid

Agent Orange Seeds

by Seed King

Agent Orange Seeds

About this product

The Agent Orange Cannabis Strain loves warmer climates with a dry air and warmer nights. This strain should be grown by experienced growers who have the proper growing space and air flow. Growers should actively train and prune to allow light to reach its many budding sites.

About this brand

Seed King
Seed King Seed Bank, sells world class Feminized and Autoflower Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.

About this strain

Agent Orange

Agent Orange
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Agent Orange is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain with uplifting and motivating effects. Agent Orange has an aroma of fresh-cut citrus and is an excellent mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed. This strain can be made by combining Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper. Bred by MzJill Genetics, Agent Orange buds have pigments of both deep maroon and purple.

