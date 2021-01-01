Agent Orange Seeds
About this product
The Agent Orange Cannabis Strain loves warmer climates with a dry air and warmer nights. This strain should be grown by experienced growers who have the proper growing space and air flow. Growers should actively train and prune to allow light to reach its many budding sites.
About this brand
Seed King
About this strain
Agent Orange
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
Agent Orange is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain with uplifting and motivating effects. Agent Orange has an aroma of fresh-cut citrus and is an excellent mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed. This strain can be made by combining Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper. Bred by MzJill Genetics, Agent Orange buds have pigments of both deep maroon and purple.
