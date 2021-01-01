Auto AK-47 Seeds
by Seed KingWrite a review
$59.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Auto AK-47 Seeds Autoflowering AK-47 is well known for it’s long lasting cerebral effects this sativa dominant hybrid is sure to keep you alert and engaged in both creative and social engagements. Coming from parenting genetics of South America, Colombia, Mexico, as well as Thailand and the Ruderalis variety this strain has a complex blend of flavours and effects. Now crossed with Lowryder #2 to keep the plant stout growing to about a metre tall at maturity. Characteristics of Auto AK-47 Seeds These Auto AK-47 have a fairly short growing time of 8 weeks from seed to flower and known to produce dense indica like buds with earthy, pungent, and sweet tastes as well as a staggering yield, Auto AK-47 Seeds boast up to 750-850g per m² indoor.
About this brand
Seed King
About this strain
AK-47
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.