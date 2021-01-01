 Loading…

Auto AK-47 Seeds

by Seed King

About this product

Auto AK-47 Seeds Autoflowering AK-47 is well known for it’s long lasting cerebral effects this sativa dominant hybrid is sure to keep you alert and engaged in both creative and social engagements. Coming from parenting genetics of South America, Colombia, Mexico, as well as Thailand and the Ruderalis variety this strain has a complex blend of flavours and effects. Now crossed with Lowryder #2 to keep the plant stout growing to about a metre tall at maturity. Characteristics of Auto AK-47 Seeds These Auto AK-47 have a fairly short growing time of 8 weeks from seed to flower and known to produce dense indica like buds with earthy, pungent, and sweet tastes as well as a staggering yield, Auto AK-47 Seeds boast up to 750-850g per m² indoor.

About this brand

Seed King Seed Bank, sells world class Feminized and Autoflower Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.

About this strain

AK-47

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

