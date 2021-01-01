Auto G-13 Seeds
$59.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
This Autoflowering G-13 strain has a strong skunk scent and an earthy fragrance that makes smoking this plant unforgettable. It’s flavour has notes of sweet pine, with undertones of wood and moss that coat your tongue and lips. It has a very balanced, creamy, sweet flavour that will impress even the most seasoned cannabis connoisseurs.
About this brand
Seed King
About this strain
G13
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
G13 is a potent indica marijuana strain and is the subject of many urban legends. According to some accounts, the CIA, FBI, and other agencies gathered the best strains of marijuana from breeders all over the world. At a super-secret installation at the University of Mississippi, they bred many new super hybrids in the late 1960s. Allegedly, a single cutting of this plant was liberated by an unnamed technician and bred for the masses. Although the legends are probably not true, G13 delivers effects like no other. If you have the opportunity, definitely partake in this strain.
