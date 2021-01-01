Auto Lemon Skunk Seeds
Auto Lemon Skunk strain by Canuk Seeds is a two way inbred cross of a Lemon Skunk mother from Greenhouse Seeds and a Lowryder #2. The Skunky, acidic, and citrus flavour draws you in immediately, and the energetic, happy, uplifting effects will keep you feeling motivated and focused. Auto Lemon Skunk has a medium growth with little side branching normally growing one main spear like cola. Characteristics of Auto Lemon Skunk Seeds Suitable for both indoors and outdoors Sex: Regular Seeds (non-feminized) Genotype: 60% Indica/ 40% Sativa Cross: Lowryder #2 x Lemon Skunk strain Indoor grow time: 2.5 Months from Seed THC Content: 22% + Auto Lemon Skunk strain is a resilient and great plant for novice growers.
Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.
