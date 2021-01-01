 Loading…

Hybrid

Auto Lemon Skunk Seeds

by Seed King

Seed King Cannabis Seeds Auto Lemon Skunk Seeds

$59.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Auto Lemon Skunk strain by Canuk Seeds is a two way inbred cross of a Lemon Skunk mother from Greenhouse Seeds and a Lowryder #2. The Skunky, acidic, and citrus flavour draws you in immediately, and the energetic, happy, uplifting effects will keep you feeling motivated and focused. Auto Lemon Skunk has a medium growth with little side branching normally growing one main spear like cola. Characteristics of Auto Lemon Skunk Seeds Suitable for both indoors and outdoors Sex: Regular Seeds (non-feminized) Genotype: 60% Indica/ 40% Sativa Cross: Lowryder #2 x Lemon Skunk strain Indoor grow time: 2.5 Months from Seed THC Content: 22% + Auto Lemon Skunk strain is a resilient and great plant for novice growers.

About this brand

Seed King Logo
Seed King Seed Bank, sells world class Feminized and Autoflower Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.

About this strain

Lemon Skunk

Lemon Skunk
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.

