Auto White Widow
Auto White Widow Strain has so many great qualities but one of her famous characteristics is the outstanding resin production. This superb Sativa/Indica hybrid will produce a stunning weed plant that with a spectacular white crystal coating. Ruderalis was introduced to the White Widow genetics resulting in the autoflowering version of this legendary strain. The Auto version is extremely close to the non-auto parent, a super easy to grow plant for those who are looking for premium White Widow Genetics with the added benefit of a speedy auto flowering time. In her short growing cycle of only 10-12 weeks from seed to harvest this Auto White Widow strain will grow an impressive amount of dense buds where she can yield a massive bounty when grown in optimal indoor conditions. Grown outdoors in good conditions, she will yield as much as 275g per plant. This easy Autoflower white widow strain will generally reach a height of 18-36 inches indoors and an outdoor height of up to two feet, she does have a tendency to stretch and develop long lanky branches. Buds can be get so big that it is best to introduce some plat support midway through the flowering stage to provide extra support.
Seed King
White Widow
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.
