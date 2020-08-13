 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Blue Dream Seeds
Hybrid

Blue Dream Seeds

by Seed King

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Seed King Cannabis Seeds Blue Dream Seeds
Seed King Cannabis Seeds Blue Dream Seeds

$59.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Blue Dream has a unique sweet berry aroma reminiscent of its Blueberry heritage, Blue Dream delivers fast medical relief with limited side effecting, makings Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.

About this brand

Seed King Logo
Seed King Seed Bank, sells world class Feminized and Autoflower Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Thu Aug 13 2020
c........l
Got 5 Blue dream seeds all but one germinated so I'd say that's pretty damn good. I got 3 Skywalker OG free and all 3 germinated. They are still vegatating but looking great.
Fri Aug 02 2019
N........s
Blueberry! Great idea