Blue Headband Seeds

by Seed King

Blue Headband Seeds

About this product

Blue Headband grows easily from seed and produces above-average yields for a plant of such outstanding quality. Indoor yields can generate 11-15oz/m2 of high end syrupy and shiny buds while outdoors Blue Headband can do even better providing a whopping 35-40oz per plant. The plant exhibits tight inter-nodal stacking providing lots of crystal covered buds all over the branches with little wasted space. Blue Headband grows best in warm and dry Mediterranean climates and is relatively easy to cultivate. She is very resistant to molds and powdery mildew and finishes flowering in 8-9 weeks indoors. Outdoors expect to be ready for harvest from the end of September to early October. When fresh, the buds express a grassy and spicy smell that gradually gives way to a more sweet diesel berry aroma with some piney and lemon zest flavors as well.

About this brand

Seed King Seed Bank, sells world class Feminized and Autoflower Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.

About this strain

Blueberry Headband

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Blueberry Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Headband with Blueberry. This strain provides a euphoric rush accompanied with a relaxing body effect. Blueberry Headband offers a sweet, blueberry flavor and aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and anxiety. According to growers, Blueberry Headband produces medium to tall plants that are bushy and provide large yields with reinous colas.

