This Blueberry strain is 80% Indica, 20% Sativa, and became popular due to the unmistakable blueberry taste, and it's superbly pleasant high. Blueberry is a large producer under optimum conditions, this fast maturing girl produces very large, crystallized buds. A dense and stout plant with red, purple and finally blue hues, that will cure to a lavender blue. Characteristics of Blueberry Strain The finished product has a very fruity aroma and taste of blueberry. It produces a notable and pleasantly euphoric high of the highest quality and is very long lasting. This Blueberry Strain is world class and highly recommended for growers of every caliber. Blueberry Marijuana strain is highly regarded for having some of the highest medicinal properties of any marijuana plant! Medicinal Benefits: Blueberry seeds are widely used throughout the medical marijuana community and is highly regarded as one of medical marijuana plants with the most medicinal value. A few common medicinal benefits of the Blueberry strain include pain relief, nausea, diarrhea and cramping (including Menstral Cramps).
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blueberry is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.
