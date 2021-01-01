 Loading…

Indica

Bubba Kush Seeds

by Seed King

Bubba Kush Seeds

The Bubba Kush Strain from Canuk Seeds is the result of two quality parents - Bubblegum and OG Kush. Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. The Bubba strain is a large yielding plant with a heavy bud density, exhibiting a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to a pale purple. Flowering in 9 weeks this indica dominant strain induces calming, relaxing effects, this bubba strain is the perfect remedy to someone looking to relieve insomnia or stress as it is an excellent sleep enhancer. Characteristics of the Bubba Kush Strain Suitable for both indoors and outdoors Genetics: Bubble Gum X Original Kush Genotype: 80% Indica/ 20% Sativa Indoor grow time: 2.5 Months from Seed THC Content: 18% + The Bubba Kush Strain is a staff favourite here at Seed King, we think you'll love these Bubba Kush seeds!

Seed King Seed Bank, sells world class Feminized and Autoflower Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

