CBD Super Silver Haze
by Seed KingWrite a review
$59.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Super Silver Haze CBD is a sativa strain that is the result of crossing Super Silver Haze and a very high CBD parent. The average THC to CBD ratio of Super Silver Haze CBD is 1:1, however it is also possible for certain phenos to yield a higher ratio of CBD. The synergy between the CBD and THC help treat a variety of symptoms, such as acute pain, inflammation, anxiety and stress. The high CBD ratio also results in a less physchoactive and more cerebral experience from this strain. This strain is relatively new and has been embraced by the Medical community who often use it to make medicinal extracts and cannabis oils.
About this brand
Seed King
About this strain
Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.