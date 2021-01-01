 Loading…

Chemdawg Seeds

by Seed King

Chemdawg Seeds
Seed King Cannabis Seeds Chemdawg Seeds

About this product

The Chemdawg cannabis strain is the result of crossing the infamous OG Kush & Sour Diesel strains. Our Chemdawg is about 80% Indica with a 65-70 day cultivation time. Chemdawg plants are highly resilient and great for novice growers, super resistant to most pests and mold, and Chemdog Seeds grow well both indoors and outdoors. Chemdawg produces a large amount of dense buds with extremely robust flavours and aromas, yielding an intense bouquet of pineapple, diesel & dank Kush. The resulting high is very powerful, so proceed with caution of you are a casual smoker. Chemdawg is a great medicinal strain with heavy sedative qualities that many medical cannabis patients love, great for pain relief and inducing appetite.

About this brand

Seed King Seed Bank, sells world class Feminized and Autoflower Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.

About this strain

Chemdawg

Chemdawg
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene
  Limonene

Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you'll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. 

Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

