About this product

Cinderella 99 Seeds Cindy 99 seeds are also known as Cinderella 99 or C99, and are one of the most popular amongst those who prefer an uplifting sativa glow, over a relaxed and sometime sedentary indica vibe. Cindy 99 is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain, first developed by Mr Soul of Brothers Grimm who crossed Jack Herer with Shiva Skunk. With her sweet taste and pungent aroma, Cindy 99 weed is best known for her intimidating potency. Cindy 99 Seeds | High THC Content Feminized Cindy 99 cannabis seeds are ideal for the indoor home grower, growing into a short and busy plant, she is ideal for Sea of Green or SCROG growing which, in optimal conditions, will result in a high yield. The short flowering time is also a plus, as time to harvest is relatively short and you’ll only have to endure 48-56 days for delicious buds to be ready The Cinderella 99 strain also produce high THC content, and can vary from yield to yield, but samples from this very batch of seeds have been recorded as high as 23%. Cindy 99 Marijuana Strain | C99 Seeds Cindy 99 seeds produce an earthy taste with a hint of citrus and flowery after taste. Producing a level headed high, Cindy 99 weed is ideal for those who require a medicinal respite from feelings of depression or anxiety, as well as stress. The side effects are mostly in the way of a dry mouth or dry eyes, with very few people reporting effects such as paranoia or anxiety. This type of seed is also a great option for those suffering with fatigue, as the uplifting high can add an extra spark of energy to get you through the day.