About this product

It may not be clear to international readers, but Do-si-dos is a popular variety of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) in the United States from which this hybrid of Face Off OG and Girl Scout Cookies gets its name. Breeding the OG back into the Cookies line gives Do-si-dos heavy indica effects, with just enough sativa energy to keep you away from couch lock. Regardless, calling it 'high-THC' is a bit of an understatement. Working from clone, Fast Buds is using our signature autoflower and cookies genetics to breed Do-si-dos seeds with a high yield that can act as your own personal California dispensary whether you grow indoor or outdoor, and no matter where you are in the world. THC 27% CBD 0.1% Featuring up to 30 percent THC, Do-si-dos is one strong indica. This tantalizing hybrid produces a very powerful, tranquil high with plenty of dreamy euphoric bliss. Experience with cannabis is recommended. Do-si-dos is a craft hybrid with rockstar genetics. Often featuring between 25 and 30 percent THC, this Girl Scout Cookies offspring packs a serious punch. Do-Si-Dos is a cross between the OG Kush Breath cut of Girl Scout Cookies and a heavy-handed indica strain, Face Off OG. Bred by Archive Seeds, Do-si-dos is available in seed form. However, these intoxicating flowers might cost you a pretty penny. When seeds were first sold, they were going for a whopping $900 per pack. While the high THC levels certainly contribute to this strain’s value, Do-Si-Dos also produces impressive looking buds. Deep purples, reds, blues, and lavenders add depth to frosted green calyxes and funky, shortbread scented colas. The effects of this strain are also quite exquisite. At least, they are for fans of heavy indica-dominant highs. Powerfully tranquilizing, this dreamy flower provides consumers with a powerful sensation of body relaxation.