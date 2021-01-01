Granddaddy Purple Seeds
Granddaddy Purple, AKA GDP or Gran Daddy Purps is a famous indica cross between Purple Urkle & Big Bud. This Stunning Strain inherited the unique grape & berry aroma from the Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud contributed the extra large, compact bud formation. Granddady Purps finishes in deep shades of purple, a fitting backdrop for the frosty dusting of white trichomes covering these beautiful buds. GDP is a super potent indica strain that delivers a wave of cerebral euphoria accompanied by a full body relaxation. Granddaddy Purple is often used by cannabis users looking to thwart nagging physical pain, anxiety, insomnia, and countless other medicinal benefits. Grandaddy Purple yields massive dense buds that are ready within a 60 day flowering time indoors
Grand Doggy Purps
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Pinene
Grand Doggy Purps, or more formerly Grand Doggy Purple, is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Granddaddy Purple and a Chemdawg phenotype known as Chemdawg D. Bred by Connoisseur Seeds, this hybrid inherits an aromatic fusion of sweet grape and sour skunk. Though mostly indica, this strain's effects are lifted by cerebral energy, allowing focus and productivity in spite of its indica potency.
