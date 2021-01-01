 Loading…

Hybrid

GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)

by Seed King

Seed King Cannabis Seeds GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)

GSC (Girl Scout Cookies) has been developed from a phenotype of the famous OG Kush selected for its beautiful pinkish tint to the flowers crossed with Durban Poison. With an earthy, sweet aroma and taste, Girl Scout Cookies weed launches you to new heights of euphoria, where full body relaxation meets an intense cerebral effect. Girl Scout Cookies is known to be a heavy hitter, so a little will go a long way with this hybrid. Characteristics of Girl Scout Cookies Weed GSC is Suitable for both indoors and outdoors Sex: Feminized Seeds Genotype: 60% Indica/ 40% Sativa Cross: Og Kush & Durban Poison Indoor flowering period: 60-70 days Outdoor harvest time: Early-October Medical users will find the effects of GSC to be a perfect relief of pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Girl Scout Cookies seeds produce very large solid plants with great yields & Girl Scout Cookies weed flower in 9 weeks.

Seed King Seed Bank, sells world class Feminized and Autoflower Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, also called Girl Scout Cookies, is an indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. GSC produces euphoric effects followed by full-body relaxation. This strain typically features a high level of THC, so it is best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. GSC is loved for its sweet and pungent flavor profile with notes of mint, cherry and lemon.

Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Growers say GSC grows in green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. This strain has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks. There are several different variations of GSC, including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies). Fun Fact: GSC has won numerous Cannabis Cup awards.

