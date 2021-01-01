GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
About this product
GSC (Girl Scout Cookies) has been developed from a phenotype of the famous OG Kush selected for its beautiful pinkish tint to the flowers crossed with Durban Poison. With an earthy, sweet aroma and taste, Girl Scout Cookies weed launches you to new heights of euphoria, where full body relaxation meets an intense cerebral effect. Girl Scout Cookies is known to be a heavy hitter, so a little will go a long way with this hybrid. Characteristics of Girl Scout Cookies Weed GSC is Suitable for both indoors and outdoors Sex: Feminized Seeds Genotype: 60% Indica/ 40% Sativa Cross: Og Kush & Durban Poison Indoor flowering period: 60-70 days Outdoor harvest time: Early-October Medical users will find the effects of GSC to be a perfect relief of pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Girl Scout Cookies seeds produce very large solid plants with great yields & Girl Scout Cookies weed flower in 9 weeks.
About this brand
Seed King
About this strain
GSC
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
GSC, also called Girl Scout Cookies, is an indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. GSC produces euphoric effects followed by full-body relaxation. This strain typically features a high level of THC, so it is best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. GSC is loved for its sweet and pungent flavor profile with notes of mint, cherry and lemon.
Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Growers say GSC grows in green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. This strain has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks. There are several different variations of GSC, including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies). Fun Fact: GSC has won numerous Cannabis Cup awards.
