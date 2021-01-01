Kali Mist Seeds
About this product
Feminized Kali Mist seeds produce a potent cannabis sativa plant that can be cultivated by growers of any experience level and in most environments, but it does require regular maintenance.
About this brand
Seed King
About this strain
Kali Mist
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.
