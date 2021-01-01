Mazar I Sharif
Mazar Seeds are somewhat of a legend in the world of cannabis seeds. Known more formally as Mazar I Sharif. Feminized Mazar buds give a feeling of extreme relaxation. Originating from the northern part of Afghanistan, the Mazar strain has several off-shoots and derivatives, but all give the same completely chilled out effect nonetheless. Mazar I Sharif seeds are very fertile with High germination rates. The flowers are also brightly colored and resinous. For more info and to buy Mazar I Sharif seeds, visit SeedKing.com
Seed King
Mazar I Sharif
Terpenes
- Linalool
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
A legendary strain grown in the far north of Afghanistan. In fertile and well-irrigated soils these vigorous giants are capable of reaching 4 metres in height or more, and will produce a similarly immense yield of intensely resinous flowers. Over-indulgence produces a mind-warping, immobilising and narcotic effect. One of this strain's phenotypes has been described as producing "very potent physical relaxation"; this is likely to be indicative of high CBD levels.
