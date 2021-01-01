Northern Lights #5 Seeds
The Northern Lights Strain was originally designed as an indoor cannabis seed strain in US in the late 1970s. Northern Lights was originally a stabilized cannabis sativa strain crossed with an Afghani indica hybrid. Northern Lights then traveled to Holland as a clone where it was introduced to the commercial cannabis seed market in the 80’s. Northern Lights #5 distinctly shows its Afghani indica genetic background; it is a small plant that produces, big highly resinous flowers. Although it was initially developed for indoor growers excellent results have been produced indoors and outdoors. Northern Lights #5 has a sweet, earthy taste that produces a physically comfortable but lazy feeling, the Northern Lights Strain is known to some as ‘couch lock’ weed.
Seed King
Northern Lights #5
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Along with Haze and Skunk #1, Northern Lights is among the most influentials strains of all time. The #5 strain was first entered into competition in 1989. The strain quickly dominated the Cannabis Cup, winning in '89, '90, and '92.
