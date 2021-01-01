O.G. Kush Seeds
O.G. Kush seeds are a legendary cannabis strain that almost everyone has heard of and one that everyone should try at least once in their lifetime! OG Kush stands for Ocean Grown Kush and the genetics are a combination of Hindu Kush and Chemdawg. The O.G. Kush plant is a special breed with a distinct pungent aroma and strong, long-lasting effects that have become the signature of OG Kush and its many descendants. OG Kush is most commonly used to treat migraine headaches, ADD/ADHD, and stress disorders. Characteristics of the O.G. Kush Strain Suitable for both indoors and outdoors Sex: Feminized Seeds Genotype: 60% Indica/ 40% Sativa Cross: Chemdawg & Hindu Kush Indoor flowering period: 50-65 days Outdoor harvest time: Late-September Order your OG Kush Seeds before they're gone, as this O.G. Kush Strain is second to none!
OG Kush
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.
