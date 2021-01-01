About this product

The Pineapple Express strain is quite popular and has achieved main-stream recognition from the stoner film of the same name. These Pineapple Express seeds are a Sativa dominant cannabis strain with a 70:30 sativa/indica ratio. The smell and taste is quite extraordinary, even the buds themselves have a hint of fruity pineapple. Pineapple Express is a popular medical strain chosen to treat a lot of medical problems including anxiety, stress and depression. If you are suffering from mild pains and aches, you need not look any further. After your first inhale, you will notice the calming and comforting effects of Pineapple Express immediately. Not only will it heighten all your senses but you will feel energized all the while observing an increase in focus, awareness and creativity. Pineapple Express Strain Genetics Suitable for both indoors and outdoors Sex: Regular Seeds (non-feminized) Genotype: 70% Indica/ 30% Sativa Cross: Trainwreck & Hawaiian Indoor flowering period: 60-70 days Outdoor harvest time: Mid-October Pineapple Express sure make a welcome addition to any garden, and these Pineapple Express Seeds are top shelf.