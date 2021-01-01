 Loading…

Indica

Purple Urkle Seeds

by Seed King

$59.99MSRP

About this product

These Purple Urkle seeds are a Indica dominant hybrid that will turn mostly purple, even in warmer temperatures. they grow compact and dense with plently of crystals. Purple Urkle is a purple cannabis that looks like she smells & smells like she taste, PURE SKUNK GRAPES. She’s an indica dominant strain with a very mellowing effect. Hailing from California where her medical merit is unquestioned. A legend that was once available in clone only, Purple Urkle is a rare strain. So if you’re a true connoisseur then Purple Urkle is a must have in your garden!

About this brand

Seed King Seed Bank, sells world class Feminized and Autoflower Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.

About this strain

Purple Urkle

Purple Urkle
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.

