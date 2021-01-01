Purple Urkle Seeds
These Purple Urkle seeds are a Indica dominant hybrid that will turn mostly purple, even in warmer temperatures. they grow compact and dense with plently of crystals. Purple Urkle is a purple cannabis that looks like she smells & smells like she taste, PURE SKUNK GRAPES. She’s an indica dominant strain with a very mellowing effect. Hailing from California where her medical merit is unquestioned. A legend that was once available in clone only, Purple Urkle is a rare strain. So if you’re a true connoisseur then Purple Urkle is a must have in your garden!
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.
