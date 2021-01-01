About this product

Strawberry Banana Seeds Strawberry Banana Seeds is one of our exciting new additions, an indica-dominant cannabis strain with a 70/30 indica to Sativa ratio. This spectacular strain was developed by DNA Genetics and are the result of combining Crockett’s Banana Kush with Bubble Gum. The lineage of these feminized Strawberry Banana seeds have contributed a sweet, bubblegum taste. Ideal for those who prefer a less earthy taste and a more extreme sweetness. Happy High The Strawberry Banana strain is known for its relaxed and happy highs, with euphoric feelings which will still allow you to function as you normally would. Having said that, some do experience an uplifted but sleepy sensation, which is ideal if you are suffering from stress or insomnia. The high resin production is an added bonus of the Strawberry Banana cannabis strain, therefore making it popular amongst home growers who are experienced in making extracts, distillates and concentrates. This amazing hybrid strain also has a high THC content, giving it the euphoric sensation it is so famous for. Strawberry Banana Is For Those Who Want to Be Creative Strawberry Banana weed has been known to sharpen creativity and contribute to a more developed sense of sensory awareness. The peaceful and happy effects are therefore ideal for users who are suffering from stressful situations in life, or mild depressive times. Those who suffer from chronic pain or headaches may also find benefit from using Strawberry marijuana seeds, as well as those who are going through a period of insomnia. This is all due to the calm and sleepy feelings which are likely to happen when you buy Strawberry Banana seeds. Strawberry Banana Strain Characteristics We have to talk about possible side effects, and the most likely ones are dry eyes and a dry mouth, in equal amounts. These are the two effects which users reported most commonly. Lesser known effects include dizziness, feelings of anxiety, and paranoia, although in a much less amount compared to dry mouth and eyes. The sweet tastes of berries are really what sell this particular strain, as well as the euphoric, yet calm feeling this seed produces. For those who want to avoid extreme highs and feelings of high euphoria, this is a good source of middle ground and despite the high THC content, Strawberry Banana is a relatively good option for beginners. Its parents, both Banana Kush and Bubble Gum are two strains which are sweet on their own, so the combined effect is a super sweet, relaxing sensation, which most users love.