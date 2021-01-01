Strawberry Cough Seeds
by Seed King
About this product
Its exact origin is well-disputed in the medical marijuana world. But, we do know that this strain was derived from some sort of Haze. Supposedly, according to marijuana folklore, it was first cultivated in a strawberry field. Some say that’s where it gets its unique fruity flavor. And, it packs a powerful punch with its 20% indica and 80% sativa makeup. Where does this strain get its name from? Well, other than its strawberry taste and aroma, it really triggers coughing attacks. This cannabis strain can cause uncontrollable coughing. Even the savviest smokers are subject to fits of coughing that leave the taste of strawberry flavor in their mouth. Plus, with an 18% THC content, you’re likely to enjoy this high.
About this brand
Seed King
About this strain
Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
