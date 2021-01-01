About this product

Its exact origin is well-disputed in the medical marijuana world. But, we do know that this strain was derived from some sort of Haze. Supposedly, according to marijuana folklore, it was first cultivated in a strawberry field. Some say that’s where it gets its unique fruity flavor. And, it packs a powerful punch with its 20% indica and 80% sativa makeup. Where does this strain get its name from? Well, other than its strawberry taste and aroma, it really triggers coughing attacks. This cannabis strain can cause uncontrollable coughing. Even the savviest smokers are subject to fits of coughing that leave the taste of strawberry flavor in their mouth. Plus, with an 18% THC content, you’re likely to enjoy this high.