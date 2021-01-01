Super Skunk Seeds
About this product
This strain gives users a euphoria that’s deeply relaxing, allowing The Super Skunk strain is one of the most famous in the world. It’s well known for its skunky fragrance and hybrid qualities. This strain gives users a euphoria that’s deeply relaxing, allowing them to quickly loosen up. It also gives them clarity and the ability to concentrate. Super Skunk flowers extremely fast, yielding round, fat buds with 1% to 2.4% CBD and 20% THC content levels. This hybrid grows heavy branches and thick stems. They are indica-dominant, high-yielding, compact feminized plants great for indoor and outdoor growing for beginners.
About this brand
Seed King
About this strain
Super Skunk
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Super Sunk is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with Afghani. This strain produces bold, relaxing effects that you can feel through your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose Super Skunk to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and pain. Super Skunk is ideal for anyone who enjoys an extra skunky aroma.
