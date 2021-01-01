Tahoe Kush Seeds
The effects are felt as a loose and mellow hit to the body, but a 10% ratio of Sativa genetics leaves room for some happy dreamy thoughts before you crash on the couch. Grows well in west-coast climates. Flowering Time: 8-10 Weeks THC Content: 18- 20% Earthy lemon taste with notes of spicy Kush and woody freshness
Seed King
Tahoe OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.
