True O.G. Kush Seeds
The True OG strain is an extremely popular indica strain originating in Southern California, where the term OG originally meant “Ocean Grown”. This True OG strain was bred by selectively breeding various OG Kush phenotypes and weeding out the plants with the absolute best characteristics. The True OG flowers in 9 weeks with typical Indica and Kush bud structure, producing large solid plants with excellent yields. Characteristics of True OG Strain With a long lasting mellow effect great for combating Insomnia and Pain, this True OG Strain also delivers a delectably sweet and fruity flavour.
Seed King
True OG
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
True OG is a popular indica marijuana strain bred with genetics from OG Kush. This strain was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” True OG is potent, with long-lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. True OG buds have a pungent, crisp citrus and pine scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.
